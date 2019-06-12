Local News

Two motorcycles stolen from Power Brokers



Posted: Jun 12, 2019 01:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:19 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Police are searching for two people who stole motorcycles early Wednesday morning. 

A car was stolen by two people at West Benson Road just after midnight. They used it to drive through the glass doors of Power Brokers, a local motorcycle dealership. After breaking in, they hopped on two motorcycles and drove away. 

"It was just after midnight and it was an alarm that notified us," Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The value of the two motorcycles comes to about $11,000. The people responsible have not been found, but police are following up on surveillance video. 
 

