ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Two more people are in custody in connection with a rash of vandalism in and around Aberdeen.

On Wednesday night, police arrested an 18-year-old Wyatt Hammer and 19-year-old Stetson Baloun on charges of felony intentional damage.

All together, four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the vandalisms.

Aberdeen police say they have taken more than 100 reports of damage to vehicles.

Officers also say the suspects damaged Christmas decorations.