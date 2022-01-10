Two Minnesotans arrested with stolen weapon in Jan. 7 home invasion in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Minnesota adults were arrested for a Friday, Jan. 7, incident involving a weapon, Sioux Falls Police said in today’s briefing.

Frank Junior Rodriguez, 34, of Worthington, and Nicollette Jean Anderson, 31, of Lismore, were arrested for aggravated assault, first degree burglary, commission of a felony while armed and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

Rodriguez and Anderson entered a residence and threated a victim with a weapon, Sgt. Robert Forster said during briefing. The victim was able to describe the suspects’ vehicle and they were tracked to motel near I-29 and 41st Street.

When police executed a search warrant s they discovered a firearm that had been stolen from Tea.

Forster said the general public was not in danger and the suspects and victim knew each other.

The incident was reported at about 11:50 p.m. at Dardanella and Juno Lane.