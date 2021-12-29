Two men walk out of business with full shopping cart, assault employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a shoplifting incident where two men walked out of a business with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of West 41st Street for shoplifting Tuesday afternoon.

An employee told police two men filled a cart with items and walked out of the store with it. When the employee tried to stop the men, one of them shoved the employee. The suspects put the items in their car and drove off, police say.

When driving away, the suspects swerved to try and hit the employee but they were able to jump out of the way.

Police say the suspects are two Native American males. The employee described the first man as a 20-30 year-old who stands around 5-foot-10 inches tall and 180-190 pounds. The second suspect is described as a man in his 30-40s, 5-foot-eight and 260-280 pounds.

The suspects were wearing face coverings, black jackets and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.