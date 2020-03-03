Two men shot in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Police Department is asking the public for any information about a shooting late Monday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call at an apartment complex and found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were sent to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

Police are not releasing the names of the victim’s at this time.

YPD and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call YPD at (605) 668-52-10 or CrimeStoppers at (605) 665-4440.