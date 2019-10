HURON, S.D. (KELO) – Huron Police say two people are dead after a vehicle was found in the Waste Water Lagoon.

Investigators say a car drove into the ditch, through the fence and into the lagoon.

Crews pulled the bodies on 29-year-old Mauricio Lopez-Morales and 23-year-old Francisco Artemio Lopez-Ramos from the water. Authorities say both men were reported as missing over the weekend.

The Huron Police Department continues to investigate the crash.