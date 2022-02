SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are behind bars tonight on drug and gun charges.

Jeffrey Baker and Zachariah Swanson face a long list of drug charges as well as committing a felony with a firearm.

Friday night, Sioux Falls police stopped a vehicle in the northwest part of the city. The vehicle had been reported as stolen.

When officers searched the car, they found 30 grams of meth along with a gun. Investigators believe the two were planning to sell the drugs.