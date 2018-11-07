Two Men Charged With Selling Meth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls drug bust resulted in two arrests, along with state and federal charges.

A federal affidavit says Kok Put Kach and James Ayur Garang sold 500-grams or more of meth. To give you some perspective that's enough of the drug to get 2,000 people high.

State court papers say Kach, who goes by the name "Cookie," was allegedly dealing the drug in a northeast Sioux Falls apartment.

Federal documents say the alleged crimes went beyond South Dakota.

