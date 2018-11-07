Local News

Two Men Charged With Selling Meth

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 03:13 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 03:13 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls drug bust resulted in two arrests, along with state and federal charges. 

A federal affidavit says Kok Put Kach and James Ayur Garang sold 500-grams or more of meth.  To give you some perspective that's enough of the drug to get 2,000 people high. 

State court papers say Kach, who goes by the name "Cookie," was allegedly dealing the drug in a northeast Sioux Falls apartment. 

Federal documents say the alleged crimes went beyond South Dakota.  
 

