SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are facing charges after being arrested for indecent exposure.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says they received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of two men masturbating outside of a church.

When police arrived on scene, they found the two men masturbating. A small amount of meth was also found.

Steven Lerew and Michael Pigney were arrested for indecent exposure and possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance.