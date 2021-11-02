Two arrested in death of man found along Pennington County highway

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man.

Dhani I. Aronson’s body was found along Highway 16 in Pennington County on Monday morning. An autopsy found the manner of Aronson’s death to be homicide.

25-year-old Jacob Staton and 29-year-old Andrew Thorson, both of Rapid City, were arrested Monday night and are being charged with accessory to murder.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” said Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “Good teamwork and inter-agency collaboration allowed us to locate the suspects within about 12 hours of discovering the victim. We’re not done combing through the details. More charges could be pending.”

Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to contact police.