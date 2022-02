SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly robbing a man on Friday night.

Sioux Falls Police say the victim was walking in the area of 11th and Spring Avenue when Jacob Thinelk and Jahmel Hawkwing stopped him and asked for money.

The victim said he didn’t have any and kept walking, but the two men followed and stopped him again.

That time, police say one of the men told the victim he had a knife.

Police caught up to the two men a short time later.