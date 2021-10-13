Two men arrested in connection with assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say two men are facing charges accused of beating up a 32-year-old and leaving him in the street.

Surveillance video helped police track down the 26 and 28-year-old suspects. Police say the suspects and victim could be seen talking earlier.

When the victim walked away, the two men followed him.

“The assault took place at 8th and Indiana, once they beat the victim then they left, walked back to the east and got into a car then drove away,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say they are still trying to figure out what led up to the assault. The 32-year-old victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.