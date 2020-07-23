Two men arrested from Burnside Game Place robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Burnside Game Place Wednesday.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Demetrius Remall Jackson, 39, of Sioux Falls, and Davon Darnell Clark, 33, of Palmdale, California, were arrested after police investigated the robbery.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Clemens said the first suspect walked in with a backpack and backpacks aren’t allowed in the casino. It was left by the door.

The first suspect sat at a casino machine and then a few minutes later, the second suspect walked in with a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash. The first suspect collected the cash and the two fled, leaving the backpack behind.

A witness saw them leave in a vehicle and police used surveillance video to get more information about the car. Inside the backpack more information was left behind to help police develop suspects.

At 1:45 p.m., a detective saw the car and police stopped it near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue. The driver was the first suspect and charged with first degree robbery, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

At 11 p.m., police received a call from a West Russell Street hotel about people smoking marijuana. Police found the second suspect, who is charged with robbery, marijuana and failure to vacate.

More charges could be coming. Police believe the two suspects could be involved from a previous robbery at the Golden Coin Casino.

Police haven’t found the gun used in the robbery.