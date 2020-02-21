Two men arrested for domestic aggravated assaults Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested Thursday and are facing domestic aggravated assault charges, Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Peteresen said Aaron Bethke, 40, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault domestic from a dispute near 12th Street and Western Avenue. Police say Bethke physically assaulted his girlfriend. He was found by police and arrested.

The second arrest happened near Russell Street and Prairie Avenue. Petersen said Kasey Jorgenson, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested after assaulting a female victim. He’s charged aggravated assault, simple assault domestic and interference with emergency communications.