Two men arrested following fatal shooting in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Mitchell.

Police say 27-year-old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested on Sunday for 2nd Degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of North Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While police are still investigating, they believe the suspects and victim new each other.