Two Men and a Truck inspiring some ‘moving’ gifts for Valentine’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For those who are feeling ‘boxed in’ about what to get for valentine’s day, Two Men and a Truck want to help you think ‘outside’ the box when it comes to making a memorable gift.

Two Men and a Truck are known to help people move from place to place. But behind the two men is a woman who’s looking to move hearts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is all about giving from your heart, and so making something for somebody special to you is all that more special,” General Manager Angela Drake said.

Drake is taking some of their old boxes and crafting something new out of them.

A ‘crafty’ Valentine’s box. Courtesy: Two Men and a Truck

“We have very sturdy boxes; if you’ve moved with us, you know just how sturdy they are. You can use them over and over, you can use them to store things, or… for crafts,” Drake said.

Her latest project is helping 4th grader Madison create a unicorn-themed Valentine box for her school’s valentine’s party.

“It was super easy and fun,” Madison said.

Madison says that she even loves to make crafts in her spare time.

“I can make fun stuff and get to share it out for people,” Madison said.

“I love to give to people that I love and making something for them is even more special,” Drake said.

And that love for crafting doesn’t end once Valentine’s is over…

“If you’ve seen our other ones, we’ve done boxtumes for Halloween, we do them for St. Patrick’s Day, all kinds of different holidays or anything,” Drake said.

But in the end, whether you give something in a box, or turn it into something else, it’s the thought that counts.

DRAKE: What do you think?

MADISON: I like it!

A Valentine’s wreath. Courtesy: Two Men and a Truck

You can find instructions on how to make your own crafts at Two Men and a Truck’s website.