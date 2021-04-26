Two Men and a Truck host Mother’s Day clothing drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local moving company is helping mothers in need through a special clothing drive.

General Manager of Two Men and a Truck Sioux Falls Angela Drake is a mom on the move.

“Two Men and a Truck was founded by a mom, and in her first year of business, she made $1,000. She took that $1,000 and gave it to several women’s charities,” Drake said.

Today, that legacy continues through the company’s annual clothing drive ‘Movers for Moms.’

“Our movers for moms did take a big hit last year. it was difficult to collect so we’re excited to really go with gusto this year,” Drake said.

They have collection bins posted up around Sioux Falls. They’re collecting workwear items to benefit EmBe’s Dress for Success. Chief Development Officer Jennifer Hoesing says most of their clients are mothers.

“It might be a single mother, it might be a multi-generational household, it just depends on the situation. So it’s a great fit and thinking about benefiting moms and how we all want to make our mother proud,” Hoesing said.

She says big items they need are black pants in all sizes, and black shoes.

“They also need undergarments – please bring them packaged and new,” Drake said.

The moving company says they’ve also received donations from their own clients they’ve helped move.

“As you can see, and we’ve already got this full just from our customers on the trucks,” Drake said.

Donation bins at Two Men and a Truck Sioux Fall headquarters as of last Friday.

Once everything is collected, the moving company will make the rounds to pick them up, and deliver them to EmBe; Moving moms closer to their goals, one article of clothing at a time.

“We are very focused on transforming lives one at a time, and everyone has a story to tell, and all of those stories are valuable. So, it’s an incredible opportunity when we hear about someone who’s met their goals or advanced their career,” Hoesing said.

Two Men and a Truck will deliver the full collection on Monday, May 10.