Two Men Accussed Of Sex Trafficking In Mitchell

Two men are accused of sex trafficking a girl in Mitchell.

Walter Jandreau and Timothy Bingham face federal charges.

They're accused of forcing a girl - under the age of 18 - to take part in a commercial sex act in mid July.

Around that same time, Jandreau is also accused of of making child pornography. He is being held in the Davison County Jail.

According to the Department of Corrections website, Bingham is in a work release program at the state Penitentiary.