Two major summer events cancelled, Hot Harley Nights and Orange City Tulip Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two big events held in KELOLAND each year have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Hot Harley Nights, the annual summer fundraiser for Make-A-Wish held in Sioux Falls, won’t take place this year.

This year marked the 25th year of the event. It was scheduled for July 10 and 11.

Another annual event, The Tulip Festival held each May in Orange City, Iowa has also been cancelled. The 2020 Tulip Festival was scheduled for May 14, 15 and 16.

According to the press release from the festival organizers, a decision regarding the Night Show production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be postponed until June 1. Organizers say updates will be provided as decisions are finalized.

