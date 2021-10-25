Two major construction projects planned for next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather turns colder, road construction season is winding down. But the city of Sioux Falls is already looking ahead to next year with two major projects.

One is on Minnesota Avenue between Russell Street and 18th Street. The other is on Cliff Avenue between 49th and 56th.

North Minnesota Avenue is going to be looking vastly different starting next year.

“It’s a pretty vital corridor for the city of Sioux Falls,” Chad Comes said.

Chad Comes is the project manager. He says the city will be redesigning Minnesota Avenue in four phases that could take four years to complete.

Crews will be upgrading the underground infrastructure, but as you can see from these pictures, they’ll also be adding a median in the center to cut down on left turns. They will widen the sidewalks and eliminate parking, too.

Comes says the $10 million in improvements are being done to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The city will also be adding trees, aesthetic lighting and signs.

“It’s making part of it as connecting the airport area down to downtown, so there’s some common elements that we are going to incorporate in all phases of this project,” project manager,” Comes said.

The other major project will be on Cliff Avenue.

Crews will be widening the stretch from 49th Street to 56th Street.

“The traffic there really requires two lanes in each direction, what we’ll do is widen it out so we’ll have two northbound and two southbound lanes to help alleviate that traffic congestion especially in the afternoon as you’re going up the hill toward 49th Street, we have a lot of people using that left lane,” engineer Brad Ludens said.

The widening will cost an estimated $4 million and take the entire summer of 2022 to complete.

The city says traffic will be maintained during both projects, but it’ll be down to just two lanes.