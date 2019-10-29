Breaking News
Two Lincoln County deputies injured during domestic dispute

HUDSON, S.D. (KELO) — Two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries while responding to a domestic dispute on Saturday night near Hudson. 

Deputies determined Donald Schumacher, 30, of Hudson, needed to be arrested for simple assault domestic charges after an investigation. Schumacher resisted arrested and began assaulted deputies multiple times and swung a long lamp pole at them. Deputies used a taser, but it had little effect. 

Additional authorities were called to assist the deputies and the suspect was taken into custody. Both the deputies and Schumahcer were treated for minor injuries. 

Schumacher is facing charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of resisting arrest and simple assault domestic violence.

