Two lawmakers send Gov. Noem letter asking for statewide mask mandate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two state lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor Kristi Noem asking her to consider a statewide mask mandate.

Representative Peri Pourier and Senator Red Dawn Foster say wearing a mask is not infringing on freedoms but rather it is looking out for our neighbors.

In the letter to the Governor they compare wearing a mask to South Dakota’s smoke free and seat belt laws.

They say this is an issue of public health which surpasses political parties.

Both Foster and Pourier are democrats who represent District 27 which includes Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Pennington counties. 

