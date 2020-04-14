Two largest US rivers top new listing of endangered waterways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The nation’s two largest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways.

A Washington D.C. based conservation organization, American Rivers, released its list of the 10 most endangered waterways in the United States on Tuesday.

The Upper Mississippi River was cited as the most endangered, followed by the Lower Missouri River. For both, American Rivers cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change.

Extreme flooding has become increasingly common on the Upper Mississippi. Meanwhile, parts of the Missouri River saw record and near-record flooding last spring in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Rapid Creek in the Back Hills also made the top ten as the 7th most endangered rivers in the U.S.

