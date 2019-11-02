1  of  2
Breaking News
Former South Dakota lawmaker Gene Abdallah dies State files briefs in US Supreme Court against Rhines’ attempts to delay execution

Two killed, two injured in Bon Homme County crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are dead and one is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Scotland Friday morning just before 9 a.m.

An official with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says an adult and a child were killed, and another person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries

According to the department, a car was heading west at the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 and 25 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle collided with a southbound pickup that didn’t have a stop sign.

The car rolled, ejecting a 10-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger, a 64-year-old male, also died. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup was a 26-year-old man. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the Scotland hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. Charges are pending against both of the drivers.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for the latest details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests