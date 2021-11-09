Two people killed, three injured in Scotland shooting

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are dead and three others hurt following a shooting in Scotland, South Dakota.

Authorities say the shooting happened earlier Tuesday evening at a residence in town. One man has been arrested. DCI and South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is on the scene, assisting Bon Homme County Sheriff’s office with the investigation.

The preliminary information comes from the South Dakota Public Safety Department on behalf of Bon Homme County Sheriff’s office.

