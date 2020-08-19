Two killed in crash west of Groton

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two 54-year-old men were killed in a pickup vs. dump truck crash Tuesday afternoon west of Groton.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck rear-ended a westbound dump truck on U.S. Highway 12 at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the dump truck had activated a left turn signal and was making a left turn into the median when it was rear-ended.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old truck driver was not injured. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.