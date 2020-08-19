Two killed in crash west of Groton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two 54-year-old men were killed in a pickup vs. dump truck crash Tuesday afternoon west of Groton. 

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck rear-ended a westbound dump truck on U.S. Highway 12 at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the dump truck had activated a left turn signal and was making a left turn into the median when it was rear-ended. 

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old truck driver was not injured. All three were wearing seatbelts. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests