Two jet skiers found safe after search on Lake Oahe

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials say two people are safe after a water search on Lake Oahe Monday night.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad Chief Ian Paul says a jet ski with two riders was reported missing from the Spring Creek Recreation Area around 9:30 p.m.

Paul says the missing people were local residents who are familiar with the area. Searchers found the pair downstream after searching for almost an hour and a half. The jet skiers were wearing life jackets.

Officials says multiple agencies were involved in the search.

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad covers land and water rescue for a large portion of the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.