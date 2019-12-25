Live Now
Two Iowa libraries to eliminate overdue fines

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Public libraries in two eastern Iowa communities are joining a growing number across the nation in eliminating fines for overdue materials.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Waterloo and Cedar Falls libraries will eliminate the fines Jan. 1 and forgive outstanding overdue-material fines.  

Cedar Falls Public Library Director Kelly Stern said fines are not the most effective way to manage borrowing and are not fair to low-income patrons. Fees for lost or damaged items will remain.

Patrons with overdue items will be blocked from checking out further items until the overdue material is renewed or returned.

