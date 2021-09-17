Two inmates escape in Special Olympics vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two South Dakota state inmates assigned to a community service project in Sioux Falls have been placed on escape status after stealing a Special Olympics vehicle Friday morning, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Inmates Wilson and Laird

The inmates, 32-year-old Thomas Wilson and 22-year-old Peyton Laird, took off in a white 2010 Buick Enclave with Special Olympics license plate WAR45.

Wilson is a 5-feet-11 inch tall Native American man, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and is serving sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Laird is a 5-feet-3 inch tall white man, weighing around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary from Minnehaha County.

If you see the Wilson or Laird or know of their whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.