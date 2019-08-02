Breaking News
Two injured in train derailment near New Underwood

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were rescued and suffered non-life threatening injuries after a train derailed near New Underwood at 3 a.m. Friday morning. 

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad train with three locomotives and 60 loaded cars of clay, cement and scrap metal crashed after part of the tracks were washed out from flash flooding.

Two people in the lead locomotive were rescued as the cart was partially water-covered. In total, three locomotives and 15 railcars derailed.

