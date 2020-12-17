Two injured in rollover crash near Viborg

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are injured with one in critical condition after a rollover crash in rural Turner County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office were called to a rural intersection northeast of Viborg for reports of a rollover crash. The sheriff’s office says the car was driving along a dirt road when it lost control and rolled.

The driver was flown to Sioux Falls in critical condition.

The passenger was taken to a Viborg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.