SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash near Lennox sent two people to the hospital on Friday.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a car eastbound on S.D. Highway 44 collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck at 5:44 p.m. Friday, April 15 three miles southeast of Lennox.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 66-year-old man, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and Mangan had no update on the man’s condition Monday.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.