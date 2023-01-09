CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.
Authorities say it happened west of Clear Lake just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. A white SUV was southbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a black SUV.
Both drivers were hurt and taken to Sanford Clear Lake. The driver of the white SUV had to be flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Due to Friday’s fog, the helicopter was unable to land at the hospital, so Highway 15 was shut down so it could land safely.