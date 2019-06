HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Wednesday morning crash near Harrisburg sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 271st Street. Traffic was backed up on Cliff Avenue, while crews cleaned up from the crash.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to call their office. Authorities are reminding people to be careful when driving through they area as crews replace a damaged light pole.