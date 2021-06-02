Two injured in crash near Colman

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 34 near Colman.

Authorities say a Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Cruz collided with each other. The 16-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruz was airlifted to Avera in Sioux Falls, while the 16-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance.

Both had serious non-life threatening injuries. The 17-year-old driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Chevy Cruz.