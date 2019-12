RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were injured when a furnace exploded in Rapid City Thursday morning.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the explosion happened in the 1600 block of East Tallent Street. The two people were working inside the structure when it exploded and have been sent to a Rapid City hospital.

There is no fire issue.

Montana Dakota Utilities and Black Hills Energy are on the scene.