Two individuals charged with theft from multiple vehicles, Madison Police say

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were arrested in connection with thefts and damage to property involving at least 14 vehicles, the Madison Police Department said in a news release.

Araina Crenshaw, 20, of Madison, was charged with grand theft of a firearm, six counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of intentional damage to property, grand theft, possession of burglary tools and third degree burglary, according to police.

William East, 19, of Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft of a firearm, criminal entry of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, according to police.

They were arrested on June 30 after a search warrant was executed in Madison. Numerous items including a handgun were recovered. Police said Crenshaw and East entered unlocked vehicles.

Crenshaw is in custody in the Lake County jail. East was released on bond.