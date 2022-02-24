BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deep snow and dangerously cold temperatures set the scene for a rescue mission this week in the black hills. Now, we are hearing from the people called in to help when two hunters found themselves stranded in the snow.

At around 4 in the afternoon on Tuesday, a Pennington County Deputy responded to a call of two hunters stranded near Dearfield Lake. It wasn’t long before the deputy also got stuck in the 8 inches of snow.

“When we got there it was about -22 degrees so we knew that was dangerous conditions, risk of exposure, obviously the snow had accumulated on the roads and so some of the areas were pretty challenging,” Jill Rolfsmeier, with Pennington County Search and Rescue, said.

After bringing in Search and Rescue’s big equipment to plunge through the snow, they rescued the 74 and 80 year old men. They suffered hypothermia and frostbite.

“It was definitely urgent. We knew we had to go as quickly as we could but yet stay safe,” Rolfsmeier said.

Little to no reception, freezing temperatures and snow all played a role in the 4-hour long rescue.

“Ultimately it sounded like it was a good outcome and we are able to get to the men in time and they were able to get proper care,” Rolfsmeier said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone who chooses to hunt in the Black Hills, to let someone know you are going out, bring warm clothes, and water.

“Just have those supplies necessary because they were not expecting to get stuck but no one expects to get stuck at one point or another so plan for the unexpected and think of those things you would need in case that happens,” Lt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The two hunters, who are from Sioux Falls, have since been released from the Monument Health hospital.