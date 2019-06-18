Two houses being moved in central Sioux Falls Tuesday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from John Mogen . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from John Mogen . [ + - ] Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If you drive in Sioux Falls Tuesday, you may notice two homes moving down the road.

The project will start at 9 a.m. starting at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 24th Street. The homes will be moved to the intersection of Russell Street and Duluth Avenue.

If this is part of your daily commute, police advise you take a different route.

