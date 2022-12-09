SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 1,700 new flu cases have been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health the past week.

The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota with 1,783 new confirmed flu cases in the week ending Dec. 3. There were 80 new flu-related hospitalizations and 179 hospitalizations through the 2022-23 flu season.

You can see a breakdown of flu cases by week in the chart below.

The South Dakota Department of Health’s flu cases chart.

One new flu death was reported in Turner County in the past week. There’s been two flu deaths this season.

On Thursday, Doctors at Sanford Health told KELOLAND News the health system was seeing an increase in those seeking influenza tests and a high rate of positivity at 26%.

Dr. Michael Naegle, a resident physician with Sanford, said that there’s a trifecta of illnesses impacting people right now.

“There’s RSV, there’s COVID, and influenza, mostly influenza A, is what we’re seeing. But because we have three different respiratory illnesses all kind of colliding at once, we’re having really high numbers across the country,” Naegle said.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 4,060 flu cases in South Dakota. Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.