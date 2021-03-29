Two fires in northern, eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fires in far western South Dakota weren’t the only ones burning Monday.

Fires were reported in Minnehaha County in eastern South Dakota and Perkins County in northern South Dakota, according to authorities.

Two farmers prevented an 80 acre fire that also destroyed 175 round bales from being much worse, authorities said.

The farmers are on a volunteer call list to respond on land fires in the county. They disc the land to destroy any cover layer that could catch fire and allow a fire to spread.

The Perkins County Sheriff’s Department posted a video on Twitter about a fire with thick smoke today.

“As you can imagine, visibility is very limited in areas that were affected by the Windy Fire on US 12 and SD 73. Please slow down and use extreme caution in these areas,” the post said.

The image below shows the incidents reported across South Dakota as of 4:10 p.m. CT.

Multiple fires are burning near Rapid City and along I-90 near Murdo, authorities said.