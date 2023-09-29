PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Two felony arrest warrants have been issued for a woman believed to be in the Rapid City area.

21-year-old Sapphire Gem Lamont is wanted on probation violations for 1st degree robbery and aggravated eluding.

Lamont is a Native American, is 5’2″ tall and weighs 195 pounds. She is known to be in or around Pennington County.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117 or the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131. All information remains anonymous.