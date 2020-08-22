Two Fargo men identified in fatal crash west of Groton

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police have identified the victims of a fatal two-vehicle crash west of Groton Tuesday.

According to authorities, a dump truck was heading west in the left lane of U.S. Highway 12. The truck turned on the turn signal to make a left-hand turn into the median when a westbound pickup rear-ended it.

The occupants of the pickup have been identified as two Fargo, N.D. men. The driver, Mark Kreps, 54, and passenger Steven Connelly, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 60-year-old driver of the dump truck was not injured. Authorities say all three men were wearing seat belts.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 were closed for about 90 minutes, officials say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.