SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a crash at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday near 5th Street and Marion Road in western Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a vehicle was heading west on 5th Street at a high rate of speed before it crashed into at least two parked vehicles. Three people in the vehicle that crashed were sent to a local hospital.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is on-going.