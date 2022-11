ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. During a search, needles and other items with meth inside were found.

The driver, Sequoyah St. John, and passenger, Adam Backer, are facing multiple drug charges. St. John was also wanted on a warrant out of Traverse County, Minnesota.