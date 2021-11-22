Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop in Turner County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday night.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was southeast of Hurley late Sunday night when he saw a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. The deputy clocked the car going 74 mph in a 65 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found 7.1 pounds of THC oils, wax, edibles and marijuana in the car. Authorities also seized over $300 in cash.

Both the driver and passenger are facing drug possession charges, officials say.

