SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) – Two people are facing drug charges after two separate incidents in Roberts County.

The first happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in Sisseton. During an investigation, a deputy found meth, marijuana and liquid THC inside a car. The driver, RedDawn Renville, was arrested for DUI and multiple drug charges.

Then just under two hours later, a Roberts County Deputy stopped a vehicle near Sisseton from an equipment violation. The vehicle had to be towed and the driver began to walk away. During a search, meth was found in the vehicle.



The driver, Natasha Thompson, had not gotten far. More meth was found on them. Thompson faces multiple drug charges, and was wanted on multiple warrants from South Dakota and Minnesota.