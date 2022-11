SISSETON, S.D. (KELO)-For the second time in three days, a drug bust has been made in Roberts County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies conducted a search warrant at Sisseton home before 8 o’clock last night. During the search, over 3 ounces of cocaine, 2 ounces of marijuana, 70 hydrocodone pills, 6-thousand dollars, and two loaded handguns were found.

Two people were arrested for distribution and possession charges. Their names have not been released pending further investigation.