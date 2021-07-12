Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways

LEAD, S.D. (AP) – A man has died and a woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Lead in western South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A Saturday when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The 31-year-old male driver died at the scene. The passenger was flown to a Rapid City hospital.

Another person died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Martin in south-central South Dakota. A subcompact was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi.

The 69-year-old car driver died at the scene.