Two dead, several injured in crash in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people on the city’s east-side.

Two vehicles crashed just before midnight at East Arrowhead Parkway and Highline Avenue, by Dawley Farm Village. Police say the two people who died were in the same vehicle.

Multiple passengers from both vehicles were taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Investigators say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The area was closed to traffic well into the morning as authorities worked the scene. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.